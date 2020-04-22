Getting closer to defining what Spring Graduation Ceremonies will look like

Dr. Brian Maher has been having a lot of conversations lately, about how to allow students and families the best possible way to continue learning throughout the remainder of this school year, about what happens should the restrictions on gatherings spill over into the start of a another school year, and how to best allow graduating seniors and their families the chance to celebrate their high school careers.

This past week in particular, he reached out to his principals, other administrators, and as many from the senior class as he could. He outlines in the interview above, what their responses were and what that means for this year's ceremonies.