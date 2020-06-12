Gettysburg City Council discusses Confederate flag on police badge

The debate over whether the town of Gettysburg, South Dakota should keep the Confederate flag on its police badge came to a head Friday night. The City Council had an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting was held in the City Auditorium. The badge has caught attention over the years for displaying the Confederate flag; first in 2015 then again in 2018. The badge has been the symbol of the Gettysburg Police Department for more than a decade. Mayor Bill Wuttke tells Dakota News Now some people in the community say it's history and needs to be left alone. Others disagree including the uncle of George Floyd who actually lives in Gettysburg.

Lillian Cronin is a resident who thinks the badge should be changed. She says her town is so much more than the image its receiving because of this. "Our heritage isn't that of Civil War Veteran, it's being Farmers and Ranchers and Councilmen and Journalists and everything that a small town needs to survive in a time like this,"

During the meeting multiple people stood up to voice their opinion on the issue before it was ultimately decided to wait until the next council meeting on July 6th.