Good news for those who are craving Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs, Girl Scout cookie season is almost here!

The Dakota Horizons chapter in Sioux Falls got some help today unloading the shipment. Folks with Parker Transfer and Concrete Materials brought in the stash and helped stack. This is the inventory that Girl Scouts will begin selling Friday.

Girl Scouts will also be at The Empire Mall to sell cookies from February 22 and running through Monday, March 23. You can find them by Center Court near Maurices from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Those with the organization say cookie season is like Christmas for them.

If you don't know any Girl Scouts, that's ok. You can still stock up by heading to gsdakotahorizons.org. You can also download the "Girl Scout Cookie Finder" app on the Apple and Google Play stores.

