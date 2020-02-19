Girl Scouts share recipes that use their cookies

Girl Scouts are getting ready to sell cookies starting Friday in the region. They will be on sale through March 23rd. Leaders in the organization said selling cookies is a learning experience for the girls. The proceeds from purchases stay local to help troops.

The girls are learning about teamwork, planning and entrepreneurship. This selling experience helps the girls build confidence and dream big. The organization believes every time a box of cookies is sold, it's an investment in the leaders of tomorrow. You can find where cookies are being sold or connect with a local Girl Scout here.

Several Girl Scouts appeared on Dakota News Now Wednesday morning to share dessert recipes that use different types of cookies.

CHOCOLATE AND PEANUT BUTTER TAGALONG CUPCAKES

Ingredients:

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES

• 2 cups all purpose flour

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 1 cup cocoa powder

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 1/2 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp salt

• 3/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 cup milk

• 2 eggs room temperature

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 1/4 cup coffee hot

PEANUT BUTTER FROSTING

• 2 1/2 cups peanut butter creamy

• 1 cup butter softened

• 3 cups powdered sugar

• 6-7 Tbsp heavy cream

Instructions:

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES

1. Preheat oven to 350 and prepare a cupcake pan with wrappers.

2. Combine the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

3. Add in the vegetable oil and milk, mixing well to combine.

4. Whisk two (room temperature) eggs in a separate bowl and then add them to the chocolate mixture.

5. Add the vanilla extract and hot coffee to the bowl. The batter will be very thin.

6. Pour the batter into the prepared cupcake pan, filling each cupcake wrapper about 2/3 of the way. Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cupcake comes out clean.

PEANUT BUTTER FROSTING

1. In a large bowl, combine the butter and the peanut butter. Beat several minutes with mixer, until ingredients are completely incorporated.

2. Alternate adding in the powdered sugar (1 cup at a time) and the heavy cream (2 Tbsp at a time), beating about 1 minute between each addition.

3. Once all the sugar and cream are added, turn mixer to 'high' and beat several minutes until frosting is light and fluffy. If needed, add more heavy cream one Tbsp at a time until frosting is at desired consistency.

You can also add peanut butter center filling and top with a Tagalong.

Chocolate Thin Mint Cake

Ingredients:

CHOCOLATE CAKE:

• 2 boxes of Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake mix

• 6 eggs

• 1 cup of oil

• 2 1/2 cups water

BUTTERCREAM MINT FROSTING (for layers and outside of cake)

• 2 C. Unsalted butter softened

• 2 tsp. mint extract

• 2 Tbsp. milk

• 4-8 C. powdered sugar

• green food dye (1- 3 drops)

GANACHE:

1 1/2 Cups dark melting chips

1 1/2 Cups heavy whipping cream

20 Thin Mints crushed (or more - use blender)

Use Thin Mints to decorate cake as desired

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease 3 (or 4) 9 inch pans (can make 3 or 4 layers)

2. Combine cake mix, eggs, oil, and water until smooth and then pour into pans and spread out evenly.

3. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until an inserted knife comes out clean.

4. Let cool.

5. Buttercream Mint Frosting: Beat butter until smooth. Add mint, milk, and 2 cups powdered sugar. Continue to add powdered sugar until you reach desired consistency. Use green food color to make light green color and then stir in your crushed Thin Mints.(or just sprinkle them as you build each layer

6. Frost each cake layer and top with extra Thin Mints and chocolate ganache.

*Decorate top of cake as you desire

Grasshopper Cheesecake

Ingredients:

CRUST

• 1 box Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies, crushed, plus some for decorating top

• 2 tablespoons of sugar

• 1/3 cup melted butter

FILLING

• 1 envelope unflavored gelatin

• ½ cup cold water

• 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• ¾ cup sugar

• 1/3 cup green crème de menthe

• 2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, stir Thin Mint crumbs, sugar, and butter. Press half of mixture into bottom of a greased 9 – inch springform pan. Refrigerate

2. Place water in a small saucepan and sprinkle gelatin over water. Let stand 1 minute. Place saucepan over low hear and stir until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat and cool.

3. Beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth. Add sugar and beat. Gradually mix in cooled gelatin mixture.

4. Stir in crème de menthe.

5. Set aside ½ cup of the whipped cream and fold the rest into the cream cheese mixture.

6. Pour half of filling over crust.

7. Sprinkle remaining filling over cookie crumbs.

8. Use pastry bag to pipe remaining whipped cream around edges

9. Sprinkle cookie crumbs on top or place whole Girl Scout Thin Mints on top.

Strawberry Lemon-Up Milkshake

Ingredients:

• ½ banana

• ½ sprite

• 1 ½ vanilla ice cream

• 1 cup fresh strawberries

• 1 Lemon-ups cookie

Instructions:

1. Blend well

2. Add whipped cream

3. Add one Lemon-ups cookie on top

4. Last – enjoy!