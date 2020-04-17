Glacial Lakes Energy and Lake Area Tech team up to make sanitizer

Bottles of hand sanitizer are being mixed at Lake Area Tech.Glacial Lakes Energy is partnering with the school to provide the hand sanitizer to first responders.

"We have made about 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, and the orders continue to come in," said Marcy Kohl, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs for Glacial Lakes Energy said.

For the past two weeks, the mixing and distribution of hand sanitizer has been one of the primary missions for Glacial Lakes Energy and Lake Area Tech.

"We provide the product they mix it for us," Kohl said.

Multiple organizations have already received sanitizer, others have requested some.

"We have delivered product to Avera in Sioux Falls, the State prison system has reached out to us," Kohl said.

Making the sanitizer is no easy task.

"You've got hour main components. You've got ethanol, hydrogen peroxide is in those jugs, we had to put in a reverse osmosis de-ionizer water system, and glycerin," said Scott Leitheiser, Instructor at Lake Area Tech.

The products are all mixed together and bottled before being shipped out. One of the organizations on the receiving end is Watertown Fire Rescue.

"We've received five gallons at this point, we took a small quantity to make sure that there would be ore available for the people that might not be as close as we are" said Scott Jongbloed, Battalion Chief for Watertown Fire Rescue.

The leaders with Glacial Lakes Energy and Lake Area Tech plan to continue making the sanitizer for as long as needed.