Global stocks rise on vaccine hopes, ahead of US jobs data

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are up on hopes for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and ahead of the release of monthly U.S. jobs data.

Investors appear encouraged after Pfizer and BioNtech announced preliminary data from a vaccine test, one of a series being carried out by global developers.

The U.S. jobs report is expected to show a gain of 3 million jobs in June. But that would recover only a fraction of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April.

Meanwhile, populous American states like California and Texas have reported record new coronavirus contagions.

