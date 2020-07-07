Global stocks slip as virus outbreaks dim hopes for rebound

Global shares and U.S. futures are mostly lower as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dim hopes for a speedy recovery.

Benchmarks were falling in France, Germany and Britain in early Tuesday trading.

Shares fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced. Profit-taking erased much of an initial rise for Asian benchmarks after a rally overnight on Wall Street, helped by buying of technology shares.

The fallout from the pandemic has sent financial earnings plunging at many Asian companies, including giant Japanese exporters like Toyota Motor Corp.