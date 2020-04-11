Golf courses take action to provide safe environment

The nice spring weather has many people wanting to get out of their house.

One activity many are turning to is the sport of golf.

Many golf courses remain open during this pandemic, and are taking many safety measures to sanitize their courses.

Golfers are still able to enjoy the nice weather at Spring Creek Country Club; however, golfing nowadays is a bit different because the golf course has implemented many safety measures due to COVID-19.

Spring Creek General Manager Gerry Summa said, “There’s just a lot of little procedures and it’s really working out well.”

Gerry Summa is the General Manager at Spring Creek Country Club, and since the course opened in March, he says they’ve made quite a bit of changes to how they do things.

Starting on the golf course itself.

"Leave the pins in, we’ve converted the cups so that people don’t have to take the pin out.” Summa added, “We also have a foam ring in the hole, a noodle, so that it’s easier to reach in without touching anything.”

They are now letting golfer's check-in via phone, and have removed chairs in the clubhouse to keep less than ten people inside.

Golf carts are also sanitized after every use.

The Spring Creek Country Club covers 120 acres, and Summa says golfing can be a good activity for people during this time.

“It’s one of the few activities, maybe riding your bike because you can do that alone and be away from people, but this has been a tremendous outlet for people to safely distance but yet enjoy playing golf,” Summa said.

The country club is communicating their safety measures with emails and postings around the clubhouse.

Summa says that members have taken the precautions seriously.

“I’ve been very impressed with how people have taken it to heart. They watch all of the things we ask them too, and they’re really trying to do the right things,” said Summa.

As of right now, the country club does say they are taking everything day-by-day and trying to keep their golfers as safe as possible