Good Night Theatre Collective begins live shows, announces safety measures amid pandemic

The Good Night Theatre Collective usually holds cabarets at the Icon Lounge, but members will perform at a new venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To help people social distance and stay healthy, members will perform at the Belbas Theater inside of the Washington Pavilion.

The first live cabaret since the pandemic hit will be August 6th and 7th. It's called "A Technicolor Cabaret." But all of the shows for season 5 are planning on being performed at the Pavilion as well. Season 5 begins in September. On top of a new venue, members also announced several precautions being taken for people's health and safety.

All patrons, staff and ushers will be required to wear a mask at each performance. The collective will space parties out by ticket order and use assigned seating. Performers will also wear face shields for rehearsals and performances while trying to space out across the stage.