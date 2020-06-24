Good Night Theatre Collective hosts virtual variety show

The Good Night Theatre Collective usually produces several cabarets throughout the year and performs them at the Icon Lounge in Downtown Sioux Falls. Because of COVID-19, the team came up with the idea to create a virtual variety show called "Christmas in July."

The show will be on demand starting July 1st. You can purchase tickets to it here.

The show will feature more than a dozen performers who will perform an original sketchy comedy with classic and original holiday tunes. If you purchase tickets, a link will be privately emailed to you with the show.