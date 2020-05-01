Good Samaritan Society takes action to prevent COVID spread

The Good Samaritan Society confirmed four more deaths due to COVID-19 earlier this week, bringing their total to seven.

Overall, 54 residents and 36 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 11 of those employees have recovered and returned to work.

As the city of Sioux Falls possibly begins their journey back to normal, The Good Samaritan Society is continuing to take safety measures after the Coronavirus took the lives of seven of their residents.

The Good Samaritan Society’s Dr. Greg Johnson said, “It’s critical that our employees continue to monitor their own symptoms.”

Dr. Greg Johnson is the Chief Medical Officer at the Good Samaritan Society and says employees are screened before work every day.

"We test employees at the beginning of each shift. They're asked if they have symptoms as well to stay home from work,” Dr. Johnson said.

To monitor the virus in their facilities, the Good Samaritan Society is increasing their testing.

Dr. Johnson said, “We’ve done large-scale testing, at least in hotspot or difficult facilities like Sioux Falls Village.”

With the possibility of Sioux Falls, and South Dakota, working to get back to normal, Dr. Johnson says the Good Samaritan Society isn’t moving in that direction yet.

“Long-term care will probably be the one of the last places to declare an all clear.” He added, "We have the most vulnerable population. Social distancing, in the absence of a cure or a vaccine or any other treatment, is one of the only things that we have. It’s all about prevention.”

Dr. Johnson admits, this pandemic is stressful.

“I think the knowledge that there is a threat in the environment, but that it can’t always be readily identified is emotionally stressful,” said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson says the Good Samaritan Society has handed out 1,000 iPads so to help connect their residents with their families during this time.