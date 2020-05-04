Good Samaritan facility in Sioux Falls sees 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 13 total

A retirement community in Sioux Falls saw several more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Good Samaritan Sioux Falls village reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing its total deaths to 13.

A total of 97 COVID-19 cases are connected to the facility. Fifty-nine residents have tested positive, as have 38 staff members.

A spokesperson for Good Samaritan says residents who have tested positive are being isolated from others. The facility has also taken measures to protect staff.

South Dakota did not report any new COVID-19 deaths, but it is unclear if the latest Good Samaritan deaths have been reported. State numbers can often be delayed, as it takes up to five days to process a death certificate. The state currently has 21 COVID-19 related deaths.