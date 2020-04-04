Good Samaritans spend more than $1,000 on gas for Detroit nurses treating coronavirus

As healthcare workers are risking their lives to care for patients infected with COVID-19, two good Samaritans in Detroit decided to use their savings to buy them gas.

Allen Marshall used his savings to buy at least 50 people gas outside the Detroit Medical Center. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

Allen Marshall had saved up $900 to buy a knife-sharpening tool, according to CNN, but he decided to use that money Wednesday and Thursday to buy gas for nurses at the Detroit Medical Center.

The good Samaritan stood outside an Exxon Express gas station near the hospital complex with a sign that read “free gas for nurses.”

"I just love them, and I want them to know that," Marshall said.

Another good Samaritan, a woman identified only as Alana, heard about Marshall’s good deed and brought another $200 for the cause then pumped gas for the nurses. She said her nephew is a nurse.

“It kills me every day to know that he’s going to work. I don’t know if he’s going to get sick or what’s going to happen,” Alana said. “They’re heroes, and we need to do what we can to support them.”

Imran Al Samet, who works at the station, told CNN that Marshall bought gas for between 50 and 80 people across the two days.

When he ran out of money, Marshall flipped the sign over, where it read, “Thank you for all that you do!!!”

Michigan is one of the states hardest hit by COVID-19 with more than 14,000 confirmed cases and 540 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

