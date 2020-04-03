Google tracking mobility changes

Google is using the location data it collects from billions of smartphones to show how people's movements have changed as governments around the world lockdown cities and issue shelter in place orders.

The data is currently available for 131 countries, and in many locations, you can also access data for individual counties.

Dakota News Now took a look at South Dakota's numbers.

Mobility for retail and recreation is down 35%, workplace is down 25%, but parks are up 126%.

In Minnehaha County, the numbers vary a bit from the state.

Retail and recreation is down 38%, workplace is down 23%, and parks are up 141%.

Google says the reports don't identify individual people.