Gov. Kristi Noem to hold live townhall to answer public's questions about COVID-19

Governor Kristi Noem is answering people's questions across the state in a live townhall Wednesday night. Noem will be joined by South Dakota's Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, as well as the Commissioner of the Governor's Council of Economic Development, Steve Westra. They plan to talk about developments surrounding coronavirus in the state.

The townhall will be hosted live on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on its radio channel, SDNet App, and SDPB1-TV.

The public can submit questions through email or text. You can email questions to sdfocus@sdpb.org or text 605-956-7372.

The conversation will start at 7:00 PM Wednesday.