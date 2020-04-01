Noem: South Dakota possibly looking at COVID-19 peak in July, August

Governor Noem says the state of South Dakota is possibly looking at a COVID-19 peak in July or August.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Noem and state health officials went through the models they have seen coming out all across the country, and studies from China and Italy.

Noem says with the number of cases they have seen just this past week alone, health officials believe they could push out the peak infection date into August. Noem says pushing the peak back will give the state more time to prepare.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon released the state's projections of potential COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, stressing that they are preliminary numbers that could later be altered by a number of factors.

"The consensus around the number of people that are likely to get infected is 30 percent of our population," Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon said around 80 percent of people infected will have mild symptoms, and will not require any treatment other than self-quarantining. The other group will likely require more medical care, and some may require hospitalization.

Noem stressed the point that the state isn’t going to stop the spread but is trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. By slowing it down the state is making sure they’re not overwhelming the healthcare system by putting too many people in the hospital at one time.

“Now that we’re looking at a peak infection date possibly into July and August, I ask everybody out there to consider, the lifestyle they’re living today, ‘can you do that until July and August?’,” said Noem.