Gov. Noem announces National Guard locations in Sioux Falls, Rapid City to fight COVID-19

Governor Noem announced locations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to help health systems fight COVID-19.

In Sioux Falls, the National Guard will assist by adding 100 additional medical beds at the South Dakota National Guard Regional Training Institute located at 801 West National Guard Drive.

The Rapid City Alternate Care Facility will be located at the South Dakota National Guard Headquarters at Camp Rapid. The facility will provide 100-200 additional medical bed capacity to Monument Health’s ability to serve the Rapid City area.

“South Dakota is ready to respond to the future peak of COVID-19 cases,” Noem said. “We’re thankful for the National Guard’s hard work to help us surge our medical bed space capacity, fight COVID-19, and keep South Dakotans safe."