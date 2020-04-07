Gov. Noem declares April 8 'day of prayer' in South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem is issuing an executive proclamation declaring Wednesday, April 8, a day of prayer in South Dakota as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Noem said South Dakotans have made progress in the fight against the coronavirus by working together.

"Another weapon we have, that many of use during this week of Holy Week, is the power of prayer," Noem said.

Noem said April 8 falls during Christianity's Holy Week, and also marks the beginning of the Jewish Passover. For those reasons, she chose to issue a proclamation recognizing it as a day of prayer.

"To pray for success in the fight against this disease," Noem said. "To pray for comfort for those who have lost someone. And to pray for strength, for all of those who continue to fight, both in South Dakota, and around the world."

