Gov. Noem expected to call special session for legislature

Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to call a special session of the South Dakota legislature as the state deals with a budget crunch amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota Radio Group reports Noem has said she wants to call the special session in June to deal with expected budget cuts.

During the last day of the 2020 session this week, legislators made some adjustments to the current budget.

Rep. Jean Hunhoff of Yankton said lawmakers made provision for spending federal dollars and set up an emergency fund to help local governments during Veto Day on Monday.

Legislators also passed eleven emergency bills dealing with the pandemic, most giving the governor expanded powers to react.