Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff to honor Rep. Glanzer

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor the late State Rep. Bob Glanzer.

Glanzer passed away earlier this month after a battle with COVID-19. He will be laid to rest Monday.

"I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected,” Governor Noem said. “He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family."