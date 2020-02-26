Gov. Noem signs bill renaming state's technical schools

A bill to change the names of South Dakota's four technical schools has been signed into law.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed HB 1083 Tuesday, changing the word "school" to "college" in each institution's name.

Dakota Radio Group reports under the bill, which becomes effective July 1, Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown will become "Lake Area Technical College."

LATI President Mike Cartney said he is on board with the change, saying the organization is set to "rebrand" signage around campus.

South Dakota’s four technical schools are located in Watertown, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.