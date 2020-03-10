Gov. Noem signs emergency vehicle visibility bill into law

A bill aimed to protect emergency vehicle operators in South Dakota has been signed into law.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed HB 1170 Monday.

The bill equips emergency vehicles, like tow trucks, with additional blue lights to make them more visible to motorists.

Advocates say the bill was inspired by Dale Jones, the Watertown tow truck river who was killed while on the job this winter.

Noem signed 12 other bills into law Monday, including:

SB22 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding pesticide registration, pesticide application, and enforcement of pesticide laws.

HB1009 – An act to revise provisions regarding failure to comply with outpatient commitment or treatment orders.

HB1014 – An act to place certain substances on the controlled substances schedule and to declare an emergency.

HB1025 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding plugging and performance bonds for oil and gas wells.

HB1070 – An act to modify requirements regarding the installation and inspection of certain electrical wiring.

HB1073 – An act to authorize special event alcohol licenses for full-service restaurant licensees.

HB1095 – An act to revise requirements regarding hunting mentors.

HB1112 – An act to authorize the hiring of law enforcement officers by the South Dakota State Brand Board and to declare an emergency.

HB1125 – An act to revise conditions for selling non-temperature-controlled baked goods without license.

HB1181 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding bounties for coyotes.

HB1208 – An act to revise provisions regarding the titling of motor vehicles.

HB1257 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding hunting, fishing, or trapping on private property without permission.