Governor Kristi Noem Makes State Senate Appointment

Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Casey Crabtree of Madison to the South Dakota State Senate, representing District 8.

Crabtree serves as director of economic development and governmental affairs at Heartland Consumers Power District. He is the current Republican nominee for the State Senate, and is running unopposed.

“Casey has already shown his willingness to serve the people of his district and our state, and this appointment ensures that District 8 is fully represented over the coming months." Noem said.

The appointment comes after Senator Jordan Youngberg announced his resignation earlier this week.