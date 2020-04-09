Governor Noem encouraging residents to download ‘Care19’ mobile app

Governor Noem is encouraging South Dakotans to download a mobile app to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Care19 tracks your recent locations should you contract COVID-19 to help health officials identify those you may have had contact with.

“So if you’re in the unfortunate situation where you test positive for COVID-19, this is an app that will help the Department of Health work with you to remember all the places you’ve been, the people you may have been near and will help us more efficiently investigate your case,” said Governor Noem on Thursday.

Governor Noem says health officials spend hundreds of hours trying to retrace the steps of COVID-19 patients and this app will help them cut down that time.

The app was first launched in North Dakota earlier this week.