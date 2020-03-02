Governor Noem hires Venhuizen to take over as chief of staff

Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a new chief of staff.

Tony Venhuizen, who held the top staff position under former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, will be Noem's newest adviser.

He has been working for her office on a temporary basis since former chief of staff Joshua Shields left after less than three months on the job.

Venhuizen lives in Sioux Falls and will not move to Pierre.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)