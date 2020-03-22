Governor Reynolds signs disaster emergency proclamation

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

This will take additional steps to protect Iowans.

There will be closures of salons, barbershops, medical spas, massage therapies, tattoo establishments, and swimming pools beginning Monday the 23 and lasting until March 31.

Foreclosures will be suspended on residential, commercial, and agricultural properties as well.

Additional relief will also be provided for Iowans with professional licenses.

This means they will not have to gather in person to continue education or worry about expiring licesnes during this time.