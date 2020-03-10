Grain bin safety awareness event in Webster

Grain bin accidents are becoming too common recently. To help educate the agriculture community, the South Dakota Farm Bureau hosted an awareness and educational event in Webster.

"From 2017 to 2018 there was a 30% increase in entrapment's, and that's only going to go up with the current condition of the crop," Jerry Mork, a Farmer and President of the Clark/Day County Farm Bureau said.

Grain bins can hold anywhere from a few thousand bushels up to a million bushels of grain, making it very dangerous for farmers working inside of them.

"We as Farm Bureau are always looking for events and opportunities to help the communities, and provide information to maybe prevent these types of tragedies in the future," Mork said.

The event Tuesday helps provide information about the dangers today's farmer's face when entering a grain bin.

"Getting the younger generation engaged, just to make them realize the dangers that can happen in grain bins, especially in a year like this where we have the wet grain, it just complicates it," Mork said.

The representatives from the Farm Bureau showed the movie 'Silo' to 'Future Farmer's of America' students from around northeast South Dakota.

"This is the real story of the rescue, which happened to get these kids out," Mork said.

Brent Haas is the location Manager for Antegra in Andover. He said more problems have happened in recent years because of how wet the crops have been.

"That has led to potential of increased hazard when it comes to entering grain bins," Brent Haas, the location manager of Agtegra in Andover, said.

The Antegra Cooperative has safety measures in place to keep their employees safe all year round. The Farm Bureau will continue to spread the safety message throughout the state.

"First of all, have a spotter outside, never enter a bin alone, lock out all equipment, make sure nothing is running while you're inside that bin, and if you can have a harness and a tag line tied off the outside which will prevent you from being trapped or engulfed in the grain," Tom Waletich, the Regional Safety Manager for Agtegra, said.