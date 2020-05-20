Grand Falls' hotel, restaurants open; casino remains closed

Grand Falls Casino and Resort has begun the process of reopening after it was closed due to COVID-19, though its main attraction remains closed for the time being.

The resort's hotel, golf course, and restaurants are open as of Wednesday, according to a news release. However, the casino will remain closed for at least another week.

This comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses like restaurants, but extended a statewide casino closure through May 27.

The facilities open as of Wednesday include the hotel, the spa, Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, the Big Drop Cafe, and its golf course.

You can find more details about hours and other changes at Grand Falls' website.