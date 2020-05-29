Grand Falls to resume casino, sportsbook operations June 1

Another casino in the region has announced plans to reopen after it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa will reopen both its casino and sportsbook operations on June 1.

The announcement comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation earlier this week allowing casinos in the state to reopen.

Some of the resort's features, including its golf course and hotel, opened on May 20. The casino and the Bettfred Sports sportsbook had to remain closed until the governor's proclamation was issued.

General Manager Sharon Haselhoff said the casino has enhanced its cleaning protocols, and has placed signs encouraging social distancing.