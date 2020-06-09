Grease fire damages Sioux Falls apartment

According to a Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Steve Brunette, a grease fire started in the kitchen of an apartment in Sioux Falls Monday evening. He said the fire was contained to the kitchen but there was moderate smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Firefighters arrived around 5:00 PM Monday to the apartment complex near 69th Street and Louise Avenue. They found the stove on fire and were able to put it out within five minutes. No one was injured in the incident.

Brunette wants to remind people to teach their family safe cooking practices and cover grease fires with a lid to smother it. It's not safe to add water to a grease fire either.

The apartment did not have a sprinkler system.