Great Bear Ski Valley to temporarily close Thursday

Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed Thursday for snowmaking.

General Manager Dan Grider said the recreation park will fire up snow guns Wednesday night through Thursday, taking advantage of the cold temperatures set to hit the region.

Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Great Bear will have extended hours over Presidents Weekend, open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing all day Friday through Monday.

You can find more information about Great Bear's schedule at their website.