Due to the high winds, Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed Thursday.

The park will reopen Friday at 9 a.m. for skiing and snowboarding, with tubing open at 3 p.m.

Weather is not expected to impact Great Bear's end-of-season celebration this weekend, though. The recreation park hosts its annual SnirtFest on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find more details about Snirtfest on Great Bear's website.