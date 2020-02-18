Great Plains Zoo President & CEO resigns

The President & CEO of The Great Plains Zoo is no longer with the organization.

Elizabeth Whealy has confirmed to Dakota News Now that she has resigned but did not want to make any further comments.

The Chair of the Board of the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls, Jeff Hugunin, says Elizabeth Whaley has left the Zoo to pursue other opportunities. Hugunin says they will be issuing a formal press release.

Whealy joined the zoo in 2005.

This is a developing story.

