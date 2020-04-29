Great Plains Zoo animals explore exhibits during closure

As May rolls around in prior years, the Great Plains Zoo is usually preparing for their busiest time of year.

However, with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Zoo is now patiently waiting until visitors can reconnect with their animals again.

Animals at the Great Plains Zoo are used to being the center of attention, but with no visitors surrounding their cages life is looking a little different now.

The Great Plains Zoo closed their doors on March 16th to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, and since then everything within the gates has looked different. However, the caring for the animals hasn’t changed.

Great Plains Zoo CEO Suzie O’Meara Hernes said, “The reality is that our operations don’t change because we aren’t able to see guests. We still have the same animal care, the same animal care schedule, our zookeepers are just as busy as they were when we were open.”

The Great Plains Zoo is open nearly 365 days a year, so not having visitors for more than a month has the animals missing some human interaction.

O’Meara Hernes said, “You can tell that they really do miss our guests. As we are out, there’s a few of us on staff that were able to get out on the grounds and they come running and they come to see who’s come to visit them.”

With no humans visiting the animals, the zoo decided to let the animals explore other exhibits.

"We are getting our animals out to visit each other.” The CEO added, “That gives them a way to get some engagement, and also our other animals to be able to connect with somebody else. It may be another animal.”

The Great Plains Zoo is also using this time to continue to education others and using the internet to continue to let animal lovers see their favorite species.

“You can’t come to us; we are finding ways to bring the zoo to you. We’ve launched our virtual zoo; you can go to greatzoo.org and we have a virtual zoo there. We’ve been doing a lot of posts on our social media pages,” said O’Meara Hernes.

The Great Plains Zoo says they are taking things day-by-day and are looking forward to when they can reopen their doors for visitors.

They are also taking Donations at this time.