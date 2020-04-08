Great Plains Zoo announces interim CEO

The Board of Directors of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History has announced an interim CEO following the resignation of long-time CEO Elizabeth Whealy in February.

The board appointed Suzie O’Meara Hernes as interim CEO.

Hernes has served in leadership roles at the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, most recently as President of the Good Samaritan Foundation.

“We’re excited Suzie is able to step into this interim role and guide the organization through the transition at this critical time. Her experience in nurturing a mission-driven and values-based team culture will serve the Zoo well over the coming months. She has the right combination of understanding both the business and non-profit worlds to ensure the Zoo is well-positioned for the Zoo’s permanent CEO,” said Jeff Hugunin, Board Chair.

The board says while the zoo is closed to guests at this time, the animal care and operations team continue to provide care to all of its animals.

The board announced its national search for a new CEO in February.

The Board of Directors has now retained a consulting firm for zoos, aquariums, and conservation organizations, to conduct a comprehensive national search for a new Chief Executive Officer and to assist with transition planning.