Great Plains Zoo begins national search for new CEO

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is beginning its national search for a new CEO as Elizabeth Whealy steps down after 15 years.

The Chair of the Board of the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls, Jeff Hugunin, says Elizabeth Whaley has left the zoo to pursue other opportunities. Whealy was with the zoo since 2005.

“We sincerely want to thank Elizabeth for her commitment and efforts during this time of growth for our Zoo,” says Hugunin.

The Board of Directors has now retained a consulting firm for zoos, aquariums, and conservation organizations, to conduct a comprehensive national search for a new Chief Executive Officer and to assist with transition planning.

“The Board is confident in the expertise and commitment of the staff and its partners to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. We know the Zoo’s high standards of animal care, its conservation programs, and the staff’s focus on providing an exceptional guest experience will continue unchanged,” says Hugunin.

“The Great Plains Zoo is an incredible attraction for residents and visitors to Sioux Falls. It’s an exciting time for the zoo and it’s important for the city that we have a strong leader to see proposed projects to completion as well as oversee the day-to-day operations. We continue to trust the leadership of the board and look forward to working closely with the new executive director to lead this great asset for our city," says Mayor Paul TenHaken.

