Great Plains Zoo to reopen to public May 20

The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History has announced it will reopen to the public on May 20 following a closure to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to be able to open our gates again! While some areas are still closed to the public, we will be offering an outdoor experience for our guests that includes their favorite animals,” said CEO Suzie O’Meara Hernes. “We will continue to adjust our plan as the situation changes, but our main focus now is re-opening the areas that are safe to open and allowing our guests to continue building those relationships with the natural world."

The zoo is implementing several health safety measures to minimize contact on high touch areas and to implement social distancing practices.

The zoo implemented a timed ticketing system on their website for AM and PM sessions to help control the flow of people in and out of the zoo.

The zoo is also implementing stricter cleaning practices and will provide masks for sale at open-air kiosks around the facility.

The zoo will open on Wednesday, May 20 with the new hours of 10 am to 5 pm with the last admittance at 4 pm.