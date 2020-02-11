GreenPal lawn service app now offering snow removal

Looking for snow removal options?

An app is looking to give homeowners more options right at their fingertips. For years, GreenPal has connected lawn care professionals and homeowners and now the service is offering snow removal services.

The co-founder says the service aims to give people a simple solution to their snow problems.

“The uniqueness about our company is that it just kind of instantly connects you with a landscaping/snow removal professionals that are available the day you want service. It takes the vetting process out of finding a guy and it also gives homeowners the peace of mind to be able to pick who they want to work with based on ratings, reviews and also price,” says GreenPal Co-founder Gene Caballero.

The app is available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

