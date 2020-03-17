Grocers working to keep up with demand amid the Coronavirus

The Kessler's grocery store in Aberdeen still receives inventory on a daily basis.

Reed Kessler is the Owner. He wants to ensure the health and safety of his employees.

"Our focus, much like other retailers, is the focus of our staff," Reed Kessler said.

But he and his team are also focused on the customers.

"We're working very closely with our vendors and our stock crew to keep everything in stock as best as we can,"

But Kessler admits it can be an overwhelming task.

"We have more out of stocks than we've ever had in my history here," Kessler said.

Cash-wa is a food distribution center in Aberdeen. The General Manager provided a statement saying they are making every effort to supply their products in the safest manner possible.

At Kessler's, store leaders are confident they will continue to provide food to the Hub City.

"We'll alter how we sell groceries if we have to. We will have food for people as best I can see right now," Kessler said.

Kessler does have one message for the community, pull together.

"We need to really rally around our population that's going to need to be safe and need to be supported and helped so hoarding things isn't going to help anybody," Kessler said.