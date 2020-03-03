College student searches for flight home amid COVID-19 outbreak

The global threat of Coronavirus is at an all-time high with more than 100 confirmed cases in the United States and six Coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday. The World Health Organization says nine times as many new infections were recorded outside the country as inside it over the last few days.

A student at Gustavus Adolphus College is in the middle of this global frenzy as she is trying to return home early from studying abroad in Europe.

For Karley DekNikker, it was an educational experience that took her to London and Denmark. The next leg, and arguably the most anticipated, was Italy; however, a growing threat of COVID-19 prevented that.

"Safety is number one for me, so I'm just trying to make sure that I return safely to the U.S.," DekNikker said on a call from Denmark.

Despite not being diagnosed with the virus, Italy has more than 1,600 confirmed cases and the death toll is at 52 as of Monday night.

"It was like so surreal like it's happening to our family," said Karley's mother Darlene."