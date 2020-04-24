Gym creates "Fitness On The Go" during pandemic

Many businesses in the fitness industry are finding new ways to serve their clients.

A gym out of Tea, realizes not all people can go to the gym during this pandemic so they’re bringing the gym to you.

Most people have resorted to working out from home during this pandemic.

Whether that be joining an online workout class or using random workout equipment to keep up on your fitness, but one gym is bringing the equipment and the trainer to your doorstep.

Coast 2 Coast Sports and Fitness owner, Corey Vasquez, came up with the idea of “Fitness On The Go” about three weeks ago when he had to change the way he operates his gym to follow safety recommendations.

Vasquez said, “Our bread and butter is classes and working with people, and we have to do it a little differently now so we started this gym on the go service. Trying to provide people with the opportunity for an hour just to kind of get away from the reality they are living in and keep their bodies right, their minds right.”

Vasquez says he’s tried the virtual workouts, but they’re just not the same.

“My clientele, they like weight in their hand. They want a trainer that is going to sit there and yell at them and the environment is so crucial. The in-home workouts are tough,” Vasquez said.

One client says that bringing the gym to her home, helps her mentally as much as it does physically.

Coast 2 Coast client Mariah Weeg-Peltier said, “It is saving my sanity I can definitely tell. I’ve been working from home for six weeks I have two small kids, married and I could tell my mental health was starting to go down.”

With Fitness On The Go equipment is brought to the client, Vasquez then trains them through a workout, and the equipment is disinfected before and after the session.

“We have masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, we are washing our hands.” Vasquez added, “I probably wash my hands eight times during a training session with sanitizers and making sure the equipment is disinfected and wiped down.”

The disinfecting is something that his clients appreciate.

Coast 2 Coast client Traci FejFar said, “Knowing that everything's taken care of and seeing that is a stress relief for me being able to push weight, but also know it’s clean.”