Hairball returns to the Sioux Empire Fair

A popular classic rock tribute band is returning to Sioux Falls this summer.

Hairball will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The band is known for its big hair and over-the-top performances as it pays homage to some of the biggest rock acts from the 1980s, including Van Halen, Kiss, and Queen.

The live music group PopROCKS will open for Hairball at the Campbell's Main Stage.

The show is free with paid fair admission on the Campbell’s Main Stage. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

