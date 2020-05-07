Harrisburg School District sees influx of families at food distribution drive-through

Harrisburg School District Child Nutrition Department has issued an apology to families after running out of food at their distribution drive-through Wednesday afternoon.

While they didn't anticipate an influx of families this week, they're making adjustments to be ready next week.

Predicting and planning during an unprecedented time can be difficult.

This week, the Harrisburg School District's summer food service program switched from daily meal pick ups to weekly pick ups at their six locations in Harrisburg and Sioux Falls.

This is to to reduce risk and contact for families.

Chris Beach, Harrisburg Child Nutrition Director, said, “In the past we haven't served more than 15,100 meals in any given week for the past few weeks. Unfortunately, we served about 16,500 meals in about an hour.”

Beach said they’ll be adjusting for next week to be more prepared, “We’re going to increase our production by about 50%. We’re going to anticipate about 20,000 to 22,000 meals. I kind of feel that’s probably over production, but I don’t want to run out of meals again.”

Another group from Sioux Falls is helping twice a week, making four stops to hand out food to about 200 kids.

Kiersta Machack, Rosa Parks Elementary School Principal, said, “This fulfills one of their needs at no cost to them.”

“Some of the items in the bags are very expensive right now, milk being on of them. So, that gives them some extra containers of milk,” said Machack.

While the ultimate purpose is to help feed the children, both groups say there’s more behind this effort.

Machack said, “I know they have a lot of zoom meetings and class meetings but the computer is not the same as human interactions. Granted we don’t get to hug right now. But, it’s incredibly important to make it feel like something is normal in our lives right now.”

Beach said, “Even if they don’t need the meals, they can afford their own food or whatever, but we do see that there’s psychological situations that our kids need some of that normalcy. So, we want those parents to come back.”