Harrisburg School District closing facilities to “outside entities” amid COVID-19 pandemic

In an email sent to families in the Harrisburg School District, school officials say they are closing facilities to “outside entities” until further notice.

Dear Harrisburg Parents & Families:

The rapidly expanding developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country are understandably creating anxiety, fear, and concern. It is important for you to know the most accurate and timely information about this health concern as well as to remain calm.

In a continued effort to keep school district staff and learners safe and healthy, the Harrisburg School District will be closing our facilities to outside entities until further notice. District-sponsored instructional activities, such as after school clubs facilitated by district staff, will continue to use the facilities as usual. Any adjustments to district activities will be communicated as necessary. St. John Paul II Catholic Church will meet Sunday, March 15th, in the high school PAC. The site of future masses is to be determined.

Before and after school childcare programs (EMBE/Boys & Girls Club) will remain open.

The Harrisburg School District, as we do every flu season, is doing everything possible to protect the health of our students, staff, and their families. We are taking additional precautions to clean and sanitize surfaces in our buildings and school vehicles, and we are working with students and staff to encourage them to wash their hands regularly. We are also adding additional staff to help with cleaning and disinfecting.

Any potential school closing (and reopening) due to illness will be determined in consultation with public health officials. While education is important, the health and wellbeing of our students and staff are far more significant. We want to assure you that we are working to determine our options moving forward.

We know the most productive learning occurs inside classrooms with face-to-face teaching by certified instructors. In the event we would need to close school for an extended period of time, we are exploring various pathways for learning to continue in some capacity at home.

The CDC issued travel advisories for some countries that pose a higher risk for travelers. Right now, this list includes China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan. For the remainder of the school year, we ask any students, staff, or visitors who have or will travel to these countries to stay away from school buildings and activities for 14 calendar days after returning.

With the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak rapidly unfolding, some children may be anxious about what they are seeing and hearing in the news. Here is a resource you may find helpful in talking with your children.

We continue to monitor updates and stay in close contact with state and federal agencies. The district remains adaptive to this continually changing situation, and we will continue to communicate with you as we do our best to keep our students, staff, and their families safe and healthy.

