Harrisburg community holds parade for school resource officer

It's National Police Week, and while many departments can't hold the celebrations they usually do to honor those in uniform, residents in Harrisburg went out of their way to show appreciation for one of their own.

Harrisburg Student Resource Officer Travis Johns got a big surprise on Wednesday.

When the parade of cars showed up outside of his home with honks, waves, and homemade signs, people did their best to show officer johns how much they appreciate him and his service.

"We are honoring the best school resource officer in the state, Travis Johns. He works at the high school and south middle school for Harrisburg School District and he's absolutely wonderful," says Harrisburg High Asst, Principal Brad Seamer.

"We all feel the same about Travis, and he is just he is there for everybody and he makes a special point of bonding with e kids and the staff and we just love him," says Administration Assistant Roxanne Bicknase.

For Officer Johns, he says this parade was a big surprise.



"Unbelievable, to have the staff come out and for law enforcement week, it means a lot," says Officer Johns. "I consider them there, and all the school's family, and I do anything to help them out."

Coincidentally, Officer Johns was part of the group at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office that helped set up drive-by birthdays for kids during this pandemic.