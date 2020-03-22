Harrisburg teachers parade through neighborhoods to see students

It’s been over a week since the Harrisburg School District closed their doors, and one elementary school did something special for their students Sunday night.

Teachers and staff at Harrisburg Explorer Elementary School spent their Sunday night driving to see their students.

School faculty filled over 25 cars and drove throughout the surrounding neighborhoods waving and honking at their students.

Kids and parents stood on the sidewalk waving at their teachers, some even had signs.

The idea came from the school’s P.E. teacher, who saw it on Social Media.

“I found on Facebook that someone had done this in another state, I thought it was a great idea. We’ve been missing our kids and we’re still of the unknown as we will be starting online learning this week. Haven’t seen my counterparts in over a week, so we decided this would be something safe that we could do and let our kids know since we didn’t get to say goodbye,” said Explorer Elementary P.E. teacher Ronette Costain.

The teachers drove from 69th street to 93rd street weaving through neighborhoods and expected the journey to take a couple of hours.

