Hartford Chamber names new director

The Hartford Chamber and Area Development Foundation has hired its next director.

Gabriel Steinmeyer will serve as the Chamber's next leader, according to a press release issued Friday.

Steinmeyer has worked in a number of different community development positions, including as Regional Coordinator of Development with the Norfolk, Neb. Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hartford Chamber and Area Development Foundation supports existing businesses develop in the Hartford area, and also recruits new businesses to the community.

The Chamber says anyone interested in starting or moving a business to Hartford can contact Steinmeyer at gabe.steinmeyer@hartfordsd.us or (605) 528-3338.