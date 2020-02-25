Hartford Neighbor still in shock following fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

One man is facing manslaughter charges while a Hartford family is grieving the loss of a loved one. Authorities are still looking for answers in a fatal car versus pedestrian accident that happened in Hartford Monday night. 31-year-old Micah Giebler is now in jail.

41-year-old Nichole Anderson was walking her dog just before 9 p.m. when she was hit at the intersection of Main Avenue and South Street in Hartford.

Ryan Ovenden lives right near there. His wife and kids heard a loud thump outside, so he went to investigate.

"There were fire trucks here and police. It looked like a war scene had happened,” said Ovenden.

He says it’s common in his neighborhood for people to be out walking during the late evening.

“It makes you second guess, you know when you're going to go out for a run on the street or I mean just the day before I was out with my kids on a run and we ran right down that same street. So we actually had just talked about safety and where to walk, but to a certain extent you can't control what other people do either,” said Ovenden.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

"If anybody in the Hartford area or the community has any information on the suspect, the events leading up prior to the accident or the accident in general to call the sheriff's office,” said Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

As for Ovenden, he can't believe this happened so close to home.

"My heart just goes out to the family that's involved, so we're new to town so we don’t know everybody in town yet, but we can still have empathy for anyone who goes through a tough time like this. Our hearts just go out and our prayers go out to the family that's going through this loss right now,” said Ovenden.

Giebler is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of a third DWI offense and no insurance. He's being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

