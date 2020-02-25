Hartford man arrested following fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Hartford.

Thirty-one-year-old Micah Giebler was arrested Monday night, according Sgt. Mark Jastram of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Monday. Investigators say Giebler was driving when he struck the victim near the intersection of Main Avenue and South Street.

The pedestrian, who the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office later identified as Nichole Gail Anderson, died at the scene.

Deputies arrested Giebler on vehicular homicide and DUI (2nd) charges.

Jastram said the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case, and is looking to interview any possible witnesses to the crash. He asked anyone with information about the crash to call 605-367-7000.