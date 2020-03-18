Harvey Weinstein moved to state prison on 68th birthday

Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a state prison in New York on Wednesday as he begins to serve a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his landmark #MeToo case.

The disgraced film mogul, who turned 68 on Wednesday, is locked up at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, according to state prison officials.

He is known behind bars as inmate No. 20B0584.

The prison, six hours by car from Manhattan, is likely just a temporary stop for Weinstein.

While he’s there, he’ll be evaluated to determine which state prison facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

